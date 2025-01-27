 Skip navigation
Browns OG Joel Bitonio will replace Kansas City’s Joe Thuney in the Pro Bowl

  
Published January 27, 2025 05:10 PM

Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio is headed to his seventh Pro Bowl, the team announced Monday.

He is Chiefs offensive guard Joe Thuney, who will play in the Super Bowl instead. Bitonio joins defensive end Myles Garrett, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback Denzel Ward as representatives for the Browns.

Bitonio’s seven Pro Bowl selections rank fourth most in team history. He trails only Pro Football Hall of Famers Joe Thomas (10), Jim Brown (9) and Lou Groza (9). Only Thomas, Brown and Bitonio have made seven consecutive Pro Bowls for the Browns.

Bitonio started all 17 games this season at left guard.

He has appeared in 161 career regular-season games, 13th most all-time in team history, and his 161 career starts ranks second on the club since 1999.

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will begin Thursday and run through Sunday.