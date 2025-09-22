Browns OT Dawand Jones out for season with knee injury

Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones has suffered another season-ending injury.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in his Monday news conference that Jones will have to undergo surgery to repair a knee injury suffered during Sunday’s win over the Packers that will keep him out for the rest of 2025.

Jones suffered the injury on the fourth offensive snap of Sunday’s contest.

A fourth-round pick in 2023, Jones has now suffered a season-ending injury all three years he’s been in the league. He was sidelined by a torn meniscus in 2023 and a broken fibula in 2024.

“He’ll battle back,” Stefanski said. “He’ll rehab and he’ll be ready to roll, but disappointed for him.”

Stefanski also noted that the Browns will turn the play where Jones suffered his injury into the league, as Green Bay’s defender may have illegally gone low on the offensive lineman.

“You’re not allowed to go low. I don’t believe their player was intending to hurt our player, I know that’s not the case,” Stefanski said. “But we’ll turn that into the league and find out what they say.”

Stefanski did not say who would take over for Jones. But Jack Conklin, who usually starts at right tackle, is still day to day after missing the last two weeks with an elbow injury.