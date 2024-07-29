 Skip navigation
Browns place C Brian Allen on IR, sign G Zach Johnson

  
July 29, 2024

The Browns have made a pair of moves along their offensive line.

Cleveland announced on Monday that the team has placed center Brian Allen on injured reserve and signed guard Zach Johnson.

Allen, 28, suffered a calf injury on the third day of Cleveland’s training camp. He signed with the Browns in May after spending his first six seasons with the Rams.

“Disappointed for him, obviously, with an injury, but we’ll see how it shakes out,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Monday press conference.

Johnson has bounced around since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He’s spent time with Green Bay, Arizona, Denver, Baltimore, and Tennessee — appearing in one game for the Titans in 2022.