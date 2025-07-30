Browns place Martin Emerson on IR, waive Michael Woods

The Browns have made a pair of roster moves with injured players on Wednesday.

Cleveland has placed cornerback Martin Emerson on injured reserve and waived receiver Michael Woods with an injury designation.

Emerson suffered a torn Achilles during practice this week. He started 27 games for Cleveland over the last two seasons with 33 appearances, recording four interceptions, 19 passes defensed, and a forced fumble in that span.

Woods suffered a hand injury. He caught seven passes for 65 yards in five appearances for Cleveland last year. Should Woods clear waivers, he will revert to Cleveland’s injured reserve list.