Browns place Martin Emerson on IR, waive Michael Woods
Published July 30, 2025 02:04 PM
The Browns have made a pair of roster moves with injured players on Wednesday.
Cleveland has placed cornerback Martin Emerson on injured reserve and waived receiver Michael Woods with an injury designation.
Emerson suffered a torn Achilles during practice this week. He started 27 games for Cleveland over the last two seasons with 33 appearances, recording four interceptions, 19 passes defensed, and a forced fumble in that span.
Woods suffered a hand injury. He caught seven passes for 65 yards in five appearances for Cleveland last year. Should Woods clear waivers, he will revert to Cleveland’s injured reserve list.