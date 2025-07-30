 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaderkohou_250730.jpg
What Kohou’s season-ending injury means for MIA
nbc_pft_isaiahlikely_250730.jpg
Ravens ‘don’t have to rush’ Likely back
nbc_pft_christianwilkins_250730.jpg
Butler sends a message after Wilkins situation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaderkohou_250730.jpg
What Kohou’s season-ending injury means for MIA
nbc_pft_isaiahlikely_250730.jpg
Ravens ‘don’t have to rush’ Likely back
nbc_pft_christianwilkins_250730.jpg
Butler sends a message after Wilkins situation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns place Martin Emerson on IR, waive Michael Woods

  
Published July 30, 2025 02:04 PM

The Browns have made a pair of roster moves with injured players on Wednesday.

Cleveland has placed cornerback Martin Emerson on injured reserve and waived receiver Michael Woods with an injury designation.

Emerson suffered a torn Achilles during practice this week. He started 27 games for Cleveland over the last two seasons with 33 appearances, recording four interceptions, 19 passes defensed, and a forced fumble in that span.

Woods suffered a hand injury. He caught seven passes for 65 yards in five appearances for Cleveland last year. Should Woods clear waivers, he will revert to Cleveland’s injured reserve list.