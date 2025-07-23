 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Browns place QB Deshaun Watson, DT Mike Hall Jr. on active/PUP

  
Published July 22, 2025 08:14 PM

The Browns placed quarterback Deshaun Watson on the active/physically unable to perform list, among several moves they announced Tuesday.

Watson underwent a second surgery on his torn Achilles on Jan. 10 and is not expected to be ready to practice for a few months. The Browns are expected to place him on reserve/PUP before the season, forcing him to miss at least the first four games.

The Browns, though, have four other quarterbacks on their roster, including rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Watson has rehabbed at the team facility, throwing passes to Jerry Jeudy and other Browns receivers.

The Browns also placed defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. on active/PUP as he rehabs the knee he injured in Week 18.

Wide receiver David Bell, who dislocated his hip in Week 2 last season, went on the active/non-football injury list. That’s an indication he was injured away from the team facility.

The team waived wide receiver Jaelen Gill with a non-football injury.