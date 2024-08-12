 Skip navigation
Browns plan to play Deshaun Watson in preseason finale

  
Published August 12, 2024 01:54 PM

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson won’t play in this week’s preseason game, but the team does expect him to get some snaps in game action before August is over.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that the plan is for Watson to play in the team’s third and final preseason game. That contest will take place in Seattle on August 24.

Stefanski said on Sunday that Watson has been cleared for contact, which eliminated the last hurdle standing in the way of a game appearance. He will get the majority of the reps against the Vikings in joint practices this week before sitting out the game between the teams.

Watson last appeared in a game on November 12 of last year. He missed the rest of the year with a right shoulder injury that required surgery and a rehabilitation program that has reached its final stage.