Deshaun Watson won’t play in second preseason game, but he’s now cleared for contact

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is cleared for contact, coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday.

Watson will take the majority of snaps in two joint practices with the Vikings this week, but he will not play in Saturday’s second preseason game.

Watson watched yesterday’s preseason game against the Packers from the sideline.

The Browns close out the preseason against the Seahawks on Aug. 24.

Watson is coming off Nov. 21 surgery to repair the fractured right shoulder socket, which ended his 2023 season prematurely.

Watson has played only 12 games the past three seasons, missing all of 2021 with the Texans, serving an 11-game suspension in 2022 after the trade from Houston and missing 11 games with his injury last season.