Browns RB Quinshon Judkins waives right to speedy trial

  
Published August 8, 2025 02:18 PM

Browns second-round pick Quinshon Judkins has not been with the team since his July arrest for misdemeanor battery/domestic violence in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and it remains unclear when the running back’s situation might change.

Judkins’s attorney filed a waiver of his client’s right to a speedy trial in Broward County this week. Without the waiver, there was a 60-day deadline for prosecutors to file formal charges and a trial on those charges would be required within 175 days.

In the filing, which was signed by Judkins, he acknowledges those rights and says he is waiving them to give his attorney more time to resolve the case.

Judkins is not subject to fines for missing training camp because he has not signed a contract with the Browns. He will still be subject to league discipline once signed and could be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list if he signs before the case is resolved.