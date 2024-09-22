 Skip navigation
Browns recover fumble on opening kickoff, score TD on first play for 7-0 lead

  
Published September 22, 2024 01:10 PM

For the Browns, it’s a dream start. For the Giants, it’s a nightmare.

Just 11 seconds into the game, Cleveland has a 7-0 lead over New York.

Giants returner Eric Gray fumbled the opening kickoff on a hit from Cleveland’s Tony Brown. Browns safety Grant Delpit recovered the loose ball, giving the Browns an extra possession on New York’s 24-yard line.

On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Deshaun Watson fired a deep pass to Amari Cooper on the left sideline, which the receiver pulled down for a 24-yard touchdown.

With Dustin Hopkins’ extra point, the Browns had a 7-0 lead.

Per the Fox broadcast, it’s the first time Cleveland has scored on its first play from scrimmage since all the way back in 2005.