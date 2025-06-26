Browns release DE Ogbo Okoronkwo, sign K Andre Szmyt

The Browns have made a pair of roster moves on Thursday morning.

Cleveland announced that the club has released defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo and re-signed kicker Andre Szmyt.

Okoronkwo, 30, had been with the Browns since 2023 and was entering the last year of his contract. He registered 4.5 sacks for Cleveland in 2023 and 3.0 sacks in 2024.

A Rams fifth-round pick in 2018, Okoronkwo has appeared in 80 games with 13 starts for Los Angeles, Houston, and Cleveland. He’s registered 17.0 career sacks.

Szmyt, 26, initially joined the Browns last December on the club’s practice squad and signed a futures deal after the season. He was previously waived earlier this month. He spent time with the Bears in 2023 after going undrafted and kicked for the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks in 2024.