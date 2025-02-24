 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_travishunter_250224.jpg
Teams think Hunter is ‘best DB’ in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_firstpickodds_250224.jpg
Unpacking odds for No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
nbc_csu_qbthrowing_250224.jpg
What can teams learn from QB drills at combine?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_travishunter_250224.jpg
Teams think Hunter is ‘best DB’ in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_firstpickodds_250224.jpg
Unpacking odds for No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
nbc_csu_qbthrowing_250224.jpg
What can teams learn from QB drills at combine?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns release LS Charley Hughlett

  
Published February 24, 2025 03:53 PM

The Browns will gain a little cap space by parting ways with a long-tenured member of the team.

They announced the release of long snapper Charley Hughlett on Monday. The move will create a little over $1 million in cap room for the 2025 season.

Hughlett joined the Browns in 2014 and has appeared in 152 games for the team. He was credited with 26 tackles and a forced fumble in those outings, but was limited to five games because of injury last season.

“This is a bittersweet transaction for our organization because we hate separating from a valued and long-tenured player for our team,” Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “However, it also gives us the opportunity to express sincere gratitude and appreciation for all Charley has done for the Browns on and off the field. Charley’s career is a story of perseverance, work ethic and self-belief. He’s a special individual who we will welcome home as a Cleveland Brown after his career is complete.”

Rex Sunahara filled in for Hughlett last year and remains on the roster in Cleveland.