Browns release LS Charley Hughlett

The Browns will gain a little cap space by parting ways with a long-tenured member of the team.

They announced the release of long snapper Charley Hughlett on Monday. The move will create a little over $1 million in cap room for the 2025 season.

Hughlett joined the Browns in 2014 and has appeared in 152 games for the team. He was credited with 26 tackles and a forced fumble in those outings, but was limited to five games because of injury last season.

“This is a bittersweet transaction for our organization because we hate separating from a valued and long-tenured player for our team,” Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “However, it also gives us the opportunity to express sincere gratitude and appreciation for all Charley has done for the Browns on and off the field. Charley’s career is a story of perseverance, work ethic and self-belief. He’s a special individual who we will welcome home as a Cleveland Brown after his career is complete.”

Rex Sunahara filled in for Hughlett last year and remains on the roster in Cleveland.