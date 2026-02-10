Browns request defensive coordinator interviews with Jonathan Cooley, Mike Rutenberg

The Browns have added two more candidates to the list of possible defensive coordinators on Todd Monken’s coaching staff.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they have requested interviews with Panthers passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley and Falcons passing game coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

Cooley has spent the last three years on Dave Canales’s staff in Carolina and the last two seasons in his current role. He spent three seasons with the Rams and made several stops on the college circuit before moving into the NFL.

Rutenberg was a candidate in Tennessee before the Titans hired Gus Bradley as their coordinator. Rutenberg joined the Falcons after spending four years with the Jets.