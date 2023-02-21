 Skip navigation
Browns request interview with Anthony Blevins for special teams coordinator

  
Published February 21, 2023 06:14 AM
After firing special teams coordinator Mike Priefer on Tuesday, the Browns are lining up candidates to replace him.

Cleveland has requested an interview with Giants assistant special teams coordinator Anthony Blevins, according to multiple reports.

Blevins has been with the Giants since 2018. He’s had a few different roles, from special teams assistant to defensive backs assistant and linebackers assistant over the club’s last few regimes. But he was back working with special teams in Brian Daboll’s first year as head coach in 2022.

Blevins was also the Cardinals assistant special teams coach from 2013-2017. He drew interest from the Broncos for their special teams vacancy earlier this offseason.

The Browns have reportedly requested Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone for an interview as well.