 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns request interview with Colts’ Bubba Ventrone for special teams coordinator

  
Published February 21, 2023 04:48 AM
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230220
February 20, 2023 02:45 PM
In this edition of the PFT mailbag, Mike Florio discusses what he thinks Saquon Barkley might get on the open market, Lamar Jackson's contract, and Bill Belichick's future in New England.

Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone was a candidate for the team’s head-coaching job, but even though he was passed over in favor of Shane Steichen, he remains under contract in Indianapolis. But he may soon be leaving for Cleveland.

The Browns requested an interview with Ventrone and he is considered a top candidate for the Browns’ new special teams coordinator vacancy, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Colts would have the right to refuse to allow Ventrone to interview, although a new head coach like Steichen probably wouldn’t want to keep Ventrone around if Ventrone doesn’t want to be there, so it seems likely that the Colts will allow Ventrone to interview in Cleveland.

Ventrone was a good special teams player himself, going undrafted out of Villanova in 2005 but making the Patriots’ practice squad as an undrafted rookie that year and sticking in the NFL for almost a decade, including two seasons with the Browns. He was the Browns’ special teams captain in 2011 and 2012 and the 49ers’ special teams captain in 2013 and 2014.