Cardinals request interview with Drew Petzing for offensive coordinator

  
Published February 16, 2023 11:59 AM
nbc_pft_besthchires_230216
February 16, 2023 08:48 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the head coaching hires throughout the NFL for the Saints, Panthers, Texans, Colts, and Cardinals, and assess which franchise made the best decision out of the bunch.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has started lining up candidates for the offensive coordinator position on his coaching staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals have requested an interview with Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing.

Petzing was the Browns’ tight ends coach in 2020 and 2021 before moving over to quarterbacks coach for the 2022 season. He was with the Vikings from 2014 to 2019 and finished his run in Minnesota as the team’s wide receivers coach.

Gannon was with the Vikings from 2014 to 2017, which led to plenty of speculation that Petzing would be getting a call from Arizona once Gannon got the job. Now that he’s gotten it, we’ll wait to see if he winds up running the offense in Arizona next year.