Browns’ Rodney McLeod says 2024 will be his last season in the NFL

Browns safety Rodney McLeod plans to retire after this season.

McLeod, who will turn 34 next month, said on NFL Network that he thinks it’s time for him to walk away after the upcoming season.

“This is the last lap for me. It’s been a long career,” McLeod said. “I’m looking forward to rocking out with my teammates this year, giving it all, and hopefully ending up where we want to be, which is the last dance at the end of the year.”

McLeod said he might have retired this offseason, if not for the torn biceps he suffered in November, which forced him to miss the end of the regular season and the playoffs. He wants to help the Browns get to the playoffs again, and be a part of it this time.

“This year is finishing unfinished business,” McLeod said.

An undrafted free agent in 2012, McLeod played for the Rams, Eagles and Colts before signing a one-year contract with the Browns last year. He signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal to return to the Browns in March.