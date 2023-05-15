 Skip navigation
Browns rookie DE Isaiah McGuire: Definitely exciting to learn from Za’Darius Smith

  
Published May 15, 2023 02:48 AM

Isaiah McGuire joined the Browns as a fourth-round pick a couple of weeks ago, but he’s no longer the new guy on the block at defensive end in Cleveland.

The Browns traded for Za’Darius Smith last Friday and McGuire discussed his reaction to that move during the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend. The move may make it harder for the rookie to find the field, but he said he thinks “everyone can stay fresh” thanks to the added depth and that he sees a chance to learn from his older teammate.

“For me, it was definitely exciting ,” McGuire said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Me being a rookie, coming in, having the opportunity to learn from a great vet such as Za’Darius, as well as the other people in the room, it’s truly honor and a blessing. I’m excited to learn from those people, pick their brains and just improve overall.”

New Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was brought in to increase the pressure on opposing offenses and anything Smith, McGuire, and anyone else can do to help that effort will be much appreciated in Cleveland this year.