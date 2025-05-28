Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins has designs on changing the organization

Quinshon Judkins arrived in Columbus a year ago and promptly helped Ohio State win a national championship. He landed in Cleveland last month, a second-round pick of the Browns, and has plans to have as big an impact with his NFL team.

The Browns, though, won only three games last season and still don’t have a clear answer at quarterback. They haven’t won a playoff game since 2020.

“As a whole, we had a great draft class,” Judkins told Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated. “I think everyone brought attention because of our talent, and our work ethic. Really everybody who came in with that mentality of being ready to work. I feel like for myself, as a competitor and as a player, that was one of my goals.

“When I come to be a Cleveland Brown, I’m coming in to change the organization, contribute, do the best I can. I know what it takes to win, so I’m going to bring that mentality here to Cleveland and do the same thing.”

Judkins spent his first two seasons at Ole Miss and rushed for 2,725 yards and scored 34 total touchdowns. Last season at Ohio State, he had 1,060 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns.

“The people who know me, who recruited me, they know I have a lot of accomplishments,” Judkins said. “Freshman of the Year SEC, everything. Turn on the tape. It shows. I do everything as a player. Complete running back, every-down running back, catch, block, run 80 yards, 90 yards, whatever you want me to do, I’ll do it. I’m just excited to do it at the next level.”