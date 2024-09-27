 Skip navigation
Browns rule out Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin, David Njoku for Week 4

  
Published September 27, 2024 11:38 AM

The Browns will be particularly banged up along their offensive line as they play the Raiders this weekend.

Cleveland announced that left tackle Jedrick Wills (knee), right tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring), running back Pierre Strong (hamstring), and tight end David Njoku (ankle) won’t play in Week 4.

Wills and Conklin have not practiced all week.

Right guard Wyatt Teller was also placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

Njoku has not played since Week 1, but he returned to practice on Thursday as a limited participant. That could be a positive sign for his potential availability next week.