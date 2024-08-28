Browns sign 13 to practice squad, including Germain Ifedi

The Browns moved quickly to assemble their practice squad, announcing 13 signings less than 24 hours after players went on waivers on 53-man roster cutdown day.

The most notable new member of the Browns’ practice squad is veteran offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, who signed with the Browns in April but didn’t make their 53-man roster. The 30-year-old Ifedi was a first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016 and has spent time with the Bears, Falcons, Lions and Bills as well.

Also joining the Browns’ practice squad is offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka, who doesn’t count against the 16-player practice squad limit because he is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. Mbaeteka was born and raised in Nigeria and never played organized football, but at 6-foot-8 and 331 pounds, he got noticed by NFL scouts and has spent time with both the Giants and Bears and was with the Browns this offseason and in training camp. Mbaeteka will continue to develop with a goal of eventually making it onto the field for a regular-season game.

The rest of the Browns’ practice squad signings were DT Jowon Briggs, CB Tony Brown II, WR Jaelon Darden, S Christopher Edmonds, CB Justin Hardee Jr., T Sam Kamara, WR James Proche II, LB Winston Reid, LS Rex Sunahara, T Lorenzo Thompson and WR Michael Woods II.