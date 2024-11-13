 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_djones_241113.jpg
Schoen to make ‘football decisions’ with Jones
nbc_pft_coachesdraft_241113.jpg
PFT Draft: Coach of the Year top candidates
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241113.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs back on top in Week 11

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Browns sign CB Chigozie Anusiem

  
Published November 13, 2024 10:51 AM

The Browns added a cornerback to their 53-man roster on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed Chigozie Anusiem. Anunsiem was signed off of the Commanders’ practice squad.

Anusiem signed with the Commanders after going undrafted out of Colorado State this year. He was cut at the end of the summer and then returned to the practice squad after clearing waivers.

Anusiem has not appeared in any regular season games.

Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson, Greg Newsome, Tony Brown, Mike Ford, and Cameron Mitchell are the other cornerbacks on the Browns depth chart as they come off their bye week and move toward Sunday’s game against the Saints.