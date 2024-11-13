Browns sign CB Chigozie Anusiem

The Browns added a cornerback to their 53-man roster on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed Chigozie Anusiem. Anunsiem was signed off of the Commanders’ practice squad.

Anusiem signed with the Commanders after going undrafted out of Colorado State this year. He was cut at the end of the summer and then returned to the practice squad after clearing waivers.

Anusiem has not appeared in any regular season games.

Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson, Greg Newsome, Tony Brown, Mike Ford, and Cameron Mitchell are the other cornerbacks on the Browns depth chart as they come off their bye week and move toward Sunday’s game against the Saints.