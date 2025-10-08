 Skip navigation
Browns sign CB Dom Jones to active roster

  
Published October 8, 2025 09:57 AM

The Browns opened up a spot on their 53-man roster by trading quarterback Joe Flacco to the Bengals on Tuesday and they filled it on Wednesday morning.

Cornerback Dom Jones has been signed off of the practice squad. Jones was out of temporary elevations after appearing in three games for the Browns already this season.

Jones played 10 defensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps in those appearances.

The Browns did not sign Bailey Zappe off of the practice squad, so rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are the only quarterbacks on the active roster. Zappe could still be elevated on a temporary basis for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

The Browns also announced that they have signed cornerback Dee Williams to the practice squad and placed cornerback Ameer Speed on practice squad injured reserve.