Browns sign DE Marcus Haynes, LB Landon Honeycutt
Published August 6, 2024 08:24 PM
The Browns signed defensive end Marcus Haynes and linebacker Landon Honeycutt on Tuesday, the team announced.
Cleveland needed additional depth on the defensive line with Za’Darius Smith nursing a knee injury.
Haynes went undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2023, signing with the Broncos. He didn’t made the team’s initial roster but did re-sign to the practice squad.
Haynes spent time with the Texans this offseason.
Honeycutt, a rookie out of Mars Hill, participated in the Browns’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis this spring.
In corresponding moves, the Browns waived wide receiver Jalen Camp and offensive guard Chim Okorafor.