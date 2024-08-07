Browns sign DE Marcus Haynes, LB Landon Honeycutt

The Browns signed defensive end Marcus Haynes and linebacker Landon Honeycutt on Tuesday, the team announced.

Cleveland needed additional depth on the defensive line with Za’Darius Smith nursing a knee injury.

Haynes went undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2023, signing with the Broncos. He didn’t made the team’s initial roster but did re-sign to the practice squad.

Haynes spent time with the Texans this offseason.

Honeycutt, a rookie out of Mars Hill, participated in the Browns’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis this spring.

In corresponding moves, the Browns waived wide receiver Jalen Camp and offensive guard Chim Okorafor.