Browns sign DE Marcus Haynes, LB Landon Honeycutt

  
Published August 6, 2024 08:24 PM

The Browns signed defensive end Marcus Haynes and linebacker Landon Honeycutt on Tuesday, the team announced.

Cleveland needed additional depth on the defensive line with Za’Darius Smith nursing a knee injury.

Haynes went undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2023, signing with the Broncos. He didn’t made the team’s initial roster but did re-sign to the practice squad.

Haynes spent time with the Texans this offseason.

Honeycutt, a rookie out of Mars Hill, participated in the Browns’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis this spring.

In corresponding moves, the Browns waived wide receiver Jalen Camp and offensive guard Chim Okorafor.