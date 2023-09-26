Browns sign Deon Jackson to practice squad

The Browns signed running back Deon Jackson and tight end Devin Asiasi to the practice squad, the team announced.

They released defensive tackle Trysten Hill and running Hassan Hall from the practice squad in corresponding moves.

The Colts released Jackson last week.

He was with the Colts since 2021 when he arrived as an undrafted rookie. He was the Colts’ Week 1 starter in 2021, but he had only 13 carries for 14 yards and five receptions for 14 yards in two games this season.

He has appeared in 27 career games with three starts with 94 carries for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

The Browns lost starting running back Nick Chubb for the season in Week 2.

Asiai is in his fourth season, having originally entered the league as a third-round pick of the Patriots in 2020. He has appeared in 22 games with three starts between the Patriots (2020-21) and the Bengals (2022-23).