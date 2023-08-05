 Skip navigation
Browns sign Derrick Kelly, Gavin Heslop

  
Published August 5, 2023 10:39 AM

The Browns announced Saturday that they have signed cornerback Gavin Heslop and offensive tackle Derrick Kelly II.

Heslop is in his second season out of Stony Brook. He originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Heslop has played three career games and has spent most of his career on the practice squads of the Seahawks (2020-21) and the Panthers (2022).

Kelly is in his second season out of Florida State. He originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

He has appeared in seven career games between the Saints (2020) and the Giants (2021). Kelly spent the 2022 season on the practice squad of the Saints and most recently played in the XFL for the San Antonio Brahmas.