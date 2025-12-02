 Skip navigation
Browns sign DL Sam Kamara, place DL Maliek Collins on IR

  
December 2, 2025

The Browns added a defensive lineman to the active roster on Tuesday to help fill the absence created by Maliek Collins’ season-ending quad injury.

They announced on Tuesday that they have signed Sam Kamara off of their practice squad. Collins went on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Kamara has appeared in two games for the Browns this season and in 16 games over the last four seasons. He also appeared in eight games for the Bears in 2021.

Kamara has 33 tackles over the course of his entire career.

The Browns also signed defensive tackle Simeon Barrow, guard Jack Conley, running back Ahmani Marshall, and linebacker Mark Robinson to the practice squad. Defensive end Julian Okwara was placed on the practice squad/injured list and linebacker Eugene Asante was released.