Browns sign K Cade York

The Browns are bringing back Cade York, who signed a one-year, $940,000 contract, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

The team cut York after trading for veteran Dustin Hopkins last August . Hopkins remains on the roster, due to make a base of $2.875 million with a cap charge of $3.54 million for 2024.

Hopkins converted 33 of 36 field goals, including four game-winners. His 31 field goals were the most in team history as were his eight 50-plus kicks.

The Browns made York a fourth-round pick in 2022.

They wanted him to return to their practice squad after cutting him, but York instead signed with the Titans’ practice squad. The Giants signed him off the Titans’ practice squad Nov. 3.

He injured quadriceps in practice and went on injured reserve Dec. 23.

As a rookie, York made only 24 of 32 field goals and 35 of 37 extra points.