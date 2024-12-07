 Skip navigation
Browns sign Kadarius Toney to active roster for Sunday vs. Steelers

  
Published December 7, 2024 01:12 PM

Cleveland wide receiver Kadarius Toney will be on the field on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

The Browns announced that they have signed Toney and wide receiver Michael Woods II to the active roster from the practice squad.

Toney has played in two games for the Browns this season but hasn’t caught a pass and has -4 yards on two carries. Woods made his 2024 debut last week and caught three passes for 43 yards.

The Browns also announced that they elevated defensive T.Y. McGill and wide receiver James Proche II from the practice squad,
placed defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (ankle) and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) on injured reserve, and ruled out cornerback Myles Harden for Sunday.

The Browns have been playing better football since Jameis Winston replaced Deshaun Watson at quarterback, but they’re 6.5-point underdogs on Sunday against the Steelers.