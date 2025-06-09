Browns sign OL Jackson Barton, waive OL Justin Osborne

The Browns have made a pair of moves along their offensive line.

Cleveland announced the club has signed offensive tackle Jackson Barton and waived center Justin Osborne.

Barton was a Colts seventh-round pick back in 2019. He has appeared in 13 games, including five contests with two starts over the last two seasons with Arizona. He previously played eight games for the Raiders from 2021-2022.

Osborne, who was recently signed as an undrafted free agent, was waived with an injury designation.