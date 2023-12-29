Browns sign QB Jeff Driskel

Veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel’s next NFL home will be in Cleveland.

The Browns are signing Driskel to their active roster off the Cardinals’ practice squad.

Currently the Browns only have Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback and PJ Walker as the backup, with no other healthy quarterbacks in the facility. So Driskel provides some depth.

And it’s possible that Driskel could play next week in the Browns’ regular-season finale: If the Ravens beat the Dolphins on Sunday, the Browns will be eliminated from AFC North contention and may decide to rest their top players to keep them healthy for the first round of the playoffs. In that scenario, Flacco would likely sit out the regular-season finale against the Bengals, and Driskel could be active.

Driskel has started 10 games in his NFL career, including five for the Bengals in 2018. His teams are 1-9 in the games he has started.