Browns sign RB Trayveon Williams, OT Jeremiah Byers

The Browns added a pair of players to their active roster on Wednesday.

They have signed running back Trayveon Williams off of the Chargers’ practice squad and tackle Jeremiah Byers off of the Cardinals’ practice squad. They did not need to make any corresponding moves after placing center Ethan Pocic and running back Jerome Ford on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Williams spent August with the team, but did not make the 53-man roster. He played in three games for the Chargers this season and appeared in 68 contests for the Bengals over the previous six seasons. He has 65 carries for 306 yards over the course of his career.

Byers was undrafted out of Florida State this year.