Browns sign S Faion Hicks

The Browns announced a few roster moves on Sunday.

They have signed safety Faion Hicks to the 90-man roster and they have waived safety Dyshawn Gales. They also released center Brian Allen from injured reserve after placing him on the list last month due to a calf injury.

Hicks was a 2022 seventh-round pick by the Broncos. He played 30 special teams snaps in two appearances as a rookie and he spent last season on the practice squad in New Orleans.

Grant Delpit, Juan Thornhill, Rodney McLeod, Ronnie Hickman, D’Anthony Bell, and Brady Breeze are also on the safety depth chart in Cleveland.