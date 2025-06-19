Browns sign TE Sal Cannella, waive TE Tre’ McKitty

The Browns have swapped one tight end for another.

Cleveland announced on Thursday that the club has signed Sal Cannella and waived Tre’ McKitty.

Cannella just finished the UFL season with the Arlington Renegades, where he caught 44 passes for 474 yards with a touchdown. In 2024, he led the UFL in touchdown receptions.

While he’s previously spent time with the Dolphins, Packers, Seahawks, and Buccaneers, Cannella has not appeared in a regular-season game.

McKitty initially joined Cleveland’s practice squad last December and signed a futures deal in January to remain with the team.