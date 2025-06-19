 Skip navigation
burrowmailbag.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Burrow demand future trade?
nbc_pft_pftpm_sundayticket_250619.jpg
Broadcasters support NFL in Sunday Ticket appeal
nbc_pft_pftpm_rasheerice_250619.jpg
Rice’s status on hold until prosecution resolution

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Browns sign TE Sal Cannella, waive TE Tre’ McKitty

  
Published June 19, 2025 03:24 PM

The Browns have swapped one tight end for another.

Cleveland announced on Thursday that the club has signed Sal Cannella and waived Tre’ McKitty.

Cannella just finished the UFL season with the Arlington Renegades, where he caught 44 passes for 474 yards with a touchdown. In 2024, he led the UFL in touchdown receptions.

While he’s previously spent time with the Dolphins, Packers, Seahawks, and Buccaneers, Cannella has not appeared in a regular-season game.

McKitty initially joined Cleveland’s practice squad last December and signed a futures deal in January to remain with the team.