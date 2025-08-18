 Skip navigation
Browns sign WR Isaiah Bond

  
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond is now a member of the Browns.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Bond has signed with the team. Bond shared his intention to sign with the Browns last week.

The announcement came after a grand jury declined to indict Bond on sexual assault charges. The allegations against Bond were made shortly before the draft and contributed to him being passed over for all seven rounds despite being projected by many to come off the board on the second day of the draft.

While Bond avoided criminal charges, he could still face NFL discipline. The league said it is reviewing the allegations under the Personal Conduct Policy.