Browns sign WR Jalen Camp, claim OL Kellen Diesch

The Browns announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.

They have claimed offensive lineman Kellen Diesch off of waivers and signed wide receiver Jalen Camp as a free agent. They waived kicker Lucas Havrisik in a corresponding move.

Diesch was waived by the Steelers on Monday. He spent last season on the Pittsburgh practice squad and initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins.

Camp played in five games for the Texans over the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He caught one pass for seven yards and spent time on practice squads in Pittsburgh and Carolina last season.

Havrisik’s departure leaves Dustin Hopkins and Cade York as the only kickers on the roster in Cleveland.