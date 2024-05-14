 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240514.jpg
PFT Draft: Most impressive in-person NFL players
nbc_pft_mvsbills_240514.jpg
Valdes-Scantling reportedly heading to Buffalo
nbc_pft_billsrephireparry_240514.jpg
Parry reportedly working for BUF is ‘new frontier’

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240514.jpg
PFT Draft: Most impressive in-person NFL players
nbc_pft_mvsbills_240514.jpg
Valdes-Scantling reportedly heading to Buffalo
nbc_pft_billsrephireparry_240514.jpg
Parry reportedly working for BUF is ‘new frontier’

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns sign WR Jalen Camp, claim OL Kellen Diesch

  
Published May 14, 2024 04:54 PM

The Browns announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.

They have claimed offensive lineman Kellen Diesch off of waivers and signed wide receiver Jalen Camp as a free agent. They waived kicker Lucas Havrisik in a corresponding move.

Diesch was waived by the Steelers on Monday. He spent last season on the Pittsburgh practice squad and initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins.

Camp played in five games for the Texans over the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He caught one pass for seven yards and spent time on practice squads in Pittsburgh and Carolina last season.

Havrisik’s departure leaves Dustin Hopkins and Cade York as the only kickers on the roster in Cleveland.