Browns TE David Njoku does not practice after limited work Wednesday

Browns tight end David Njoku hasn’t played since the season opener when he injured his ankle. The Browns were encouraged when he returned to limited work Wednesday.

Njoku, though, did not practice Thursday.

The Browns could use Njoku, who had four receptions for 44 yards against the Cowboys in Week 1.

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring), edge rusher Myles Garrett (Achilles), offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (knee), center Ethan Pocic (ankle) and Ogbo Okoronkwo (illness) returned to practice on a limited basis. Offensive tackle James Hudson (shoulder) was downgraded to a non-participant after limited work Wednesday.

Defensive end Za’Darius Smith (neck) popped up on the practice report as a limited participant.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same, including linebacker Jordan Hicks (ribs, elbow, triceps) still out.