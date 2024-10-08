 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_browns_241008v2.jpg
Do Browns need a ‘spark’ by changing QBs?
nbc_pft_salehrodgersangle_241008.jpg
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?
nbc_pft_salehinitialreax_241008.jpg
Florio: Jets’ dysfunction starts with Johnson

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_browns_241008v2.jpg
Do Browns need a ‘spark’ by changing QBs?
nbc_pft_salehrodgersangle_241008.jpg
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?
nbc_pft_salehinitialreax_241008.jpg
Florio: Jets’ dysfunction starts with Johnson

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns to cut TE Blake Whiteheart

  
Published October 8, 2024 01:58 PM

The Browns got David Njoku back in the lineup in last Sunday’s loss to the Commanders and they’re parting ways with another tight end as they head toward their Week Six matchup with the Eagles.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is cutting Blake Whiteheart from the active roster. There’s no word on any corresponding move, but they have designated running backs Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines for return.

Whiteheart appeared in four games this season and caught three passes for 13 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland’s Week Four loss to the Raiders. He also appeared in two games for the Cardinals last season.

Njoku missed three games with an ankle injury and returned with one catch against the Commanders. Jordan Akins is the other tight end on the team’s active roster.