Browns to cut TE Blake Whiteheart

The Browns got David Njoku back in the lineup in last Sunday’s loss to the Commanders and they’re parting ways with another tight end as they head toward their Week Six matchup with the Eagles.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is cutting Blake Whiteheart from the active roster. There’s no word on any corresponding move, but they have designated running backs Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines for return.

Whiteheart appeared in four games this season and caught three passes for 13 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland’s Week Four loss to the Raiders. He also appeared in two games for the Cardinals last season.

Njoku missed three games with an ankle injury and returned with one catch against the Commanders. Jordan Akins is the other tight end on the team’s active roster.