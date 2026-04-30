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Browns to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new stadium on Thursday

  
Published April 30, 2026 10:33 AM

The Browns are building a new stadium in Brook Park and the process will take a step forward on Thursday.

The team will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the official start of construction of their future home. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will join Browns owner Jimmy Haslam for one panel discussion as part of the event with General Manager Andrew Berry, head coach Todd Monken and linebacker Carson Schwesinger taking part in another one.

Plans for the stadium call for a dome and a capacity of 67,500 for Browns game. The cost is estimated at $2.6 billion with the Haslam family set to contribute $1.755 billion and the rest of the funding coming from state and municpal sources.

The stadium is projected to be ready for the start of the 2029 season.