Browns to interview Kevin Koger for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 10, 2025 10:10 AM

The Browns are interviewing an assistant from the NFC South for their offensive coordinator vacancy on Friday.

According to multiple reports, Cleveland is interviewing Atlanta tight ends coach Kevin Koger for the position.

Koger, 35, is a Toledo, Ohio native and just finished his first year with the Falcons. He was previously the Chargers tight ends coach from 2021-2023. Before that he served as a Packers quality control coach from 2019-2020.

Koger played his college ball at Michigan, becoming a graduate assistant for the program in 2013.

Other candidates for the next Browns OC are Tommy Rees, Darrell Bevell, and Charles London. Rees is already on staff in Cleveland.