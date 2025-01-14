Browns to promote Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator

Cleveland’s next offensive coordinator was already in the building.

According to multiple reports, the Browns will promote passing game specialist/tight ends coach Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator.

Rees, 32, joined Cleveland last offseason after spending a year with Alabama as the offensive coordinator and QBs coach. He was previously with Notre Dame as the quarterbacks coach from 2017-2019 and then offensive coordinator and QBs coach from 2020-2022.

Rees replaces Ken Dorsey, who was fired from the role at the conclusion of the regular season.

With Rees’ promotion, head coach Kevin Stefanski may take back play calling after delegating that role to Dorsey midway through the 2024 season.

Mike Vrabel, who served as a consultant with the Browns in 2024, was reportedly interested in bringing Rees along with him wherever he landed. But that now won’t happen.