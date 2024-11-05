Browns to release Quinton Jefferson

After trading Za’Darius Smith earlier on Tuesday, the Browns are letting go of another veteran defensive lineman.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Cleveland is releasing Quinton Jefferson.

Jefferson, 31, signed with Cleveland on a one-year deal in March. He appeared in five games, recording six tackles and a sack. But he had been a healthy scratch for the last few weeks.

In 14 games with the Jets last season, Jefferson tallied 6.0 sacks with four tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits.

A Seahawks fifth-round pick in 2016, Jefferson has played 108 games for Seattle, Buffalo, Las Vegas, New York, and Cleveland. He’s registered 27.5 career sacks.