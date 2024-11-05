 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dak_241105.jpg
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dak_241105.jpg
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns to release Quinton Jefferson

  
Published November 5, 2024 12:55 PM

After trading Za’Darius Smith earlier on Tuesday, the Browns are letting go of another veteran defensive lineman.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Cleveland is releasing Quinton Jefferson.

Jefferson, 31, signed with Cleveland on a one-year deal in March. He appeared in five games, recording six tackles and a sack. But he had been a healthy scratch for the last few weeks.

In 14 games with the Jets last season, Jefferson tallied 6.0 sacks with four tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits.

A Seahawks fifth-round pick in 2016, Jefferson has played 108 games for Seattle, Buffalo, Las Vegas, New York, and Cleveland. He’s registered 27.5 career sacks.