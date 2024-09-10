 Skip navigation
Browns to sign DE Sam Kamara to 53-man roster

  
Published September 10, 2024 04:38 PM

Cleveland defensive end Sam Kamara is getting a promotion.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Browns are signing Kamara to the 53-man roster off of the club’s practice squad.

Kamara, 26, has appeared in three games for the Browns over the last two seasons. He recorded seven total tackles with one for loss last year in 80 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.

Additionally, according to multiple reports, the Browns are signing tight end Geoff Swaim to the practice squad. He was a part of the team’s reported workouts at the position with David Njoku currently week-to-week with an ankle injury.

Cleveland also made the signing of Kadarius Toney to the practice squad official on Tuesday. The team dropped cornerback Justin Hardy and receiver Tulu Griffin from the practice squad.