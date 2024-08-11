Browns trade for OL Nick Harris

The Browns have made a trade to bring back an offensive lineman.

Cleveland has acquired center Nick Harris from Seattle, the team announced on Sunday. The Browns are sending the Seahawks a 2026 sixth-round pick for Harris and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

Harris, 25, was a Cleveland fifth-round pick in 2020 and just completed his rookie deal with the franchise. He appeared in all 17 games for the Browns last year with two starts. He was on the field for 25 percent of offensive snaps and four percent of special teams snaps. Harris would often line up as a fullback for the club.

The Seahawks signed Harris as a free agent in March.

Cleveland had a need at backup center after Luke Wyler suffered a broken ankle during the preseason matchup with the Packers on Saturday.