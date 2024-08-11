 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns trade for OL Nick Harris

  
Published August 11, 2024 06:17 PM

The Browns have made a trade to bring back an offensive lineman.

Cleveland has acquired center Nick Harris from Seattle, the team announced on Sunday. The Browns are sending the Seahawks a 2026 sixth-round pick for Harris and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

Harris, 25, was a Cleveland fifth-round pick in 2020 and just completed his rookie deal with the franchise. He appeared in all 17 games for the Browns last year with two starts. He was on the field for 25 percent of offensive snaps and four percent of special teams snaps. Harris would often line up as a fullback for the club.

The Seahawks signed Harris as a free agent in March.

Cleveland had a need at backup center after Luke Wyler suffered a broken ankle during the preseason matchup with the Packers on Saturday.