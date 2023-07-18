 Skip navigation
Browns unveil white alternate helmets

  
Published July 18, 2023 10:21 AM

The Browns unveiled an alternate helmet on Tuesday.

The team will wear white helmets with orange and brown stripes down the middle for their Week Two Monday Night Football matchup with the Steelers.
The Browns will also wear the alternate helmets in Week Six against the 49ers and Week 17 against the Jets.

It’s the first time that the Browns will be wearing white helmets since 1951. The team wore them for their first six seasons before switching to their more familiar look for the 1952 campaign.

“We’re super fired up and really excited to have this opportunity to wear an alternate helmet,” Executive vice president JW Johnson said, via the team’s website. “We decided to go with the white helmet for a couple reasons — it harkens back to our past, and a lot of our greatest players wore white helmets. We also heard from our fans that it was the direction they wanted. We always want to continue having great fan interaction and deliver for them as much as we possibly can.”

The NFL resumed allowing teams to wear alternate helmets last season and teams are permitted to wear them in up to three games over the course of the regular season.