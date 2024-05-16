Browns waive OT Kellen Diesch after failed physical

The Browns claimed offensive tackle Kellen Diesch off waivers from the Steelers on Tuesday. He never made it to the roster.

The Browns waived Diesch with a failed physical designation Thursday.

Diesch is a first-year player out of Arizona State. He originally signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

He spent his rookie season on the Bears’ practice squad and last season on the Steelers’ practice squad.

Diesch, 24, has never appeared in a regular-season game.