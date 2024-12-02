Browns waive QB Bailey Zappe, sign DT Jowon Briggs to active roster

The Browns announced a handful of roster moves ahead of their Monday night game against the Broncos.

They waived quarterback Bailey Zappe and filled his roster spot by signing defensive tackle Jowon Briggs off of the practice squad. They also elevated wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Michael Woods II from the practice squad.

Zappe was signed off of the Chiefs’ practice squad after Deshaun Watson’s torn Achilles, but did not appear in any games. Briggs has spent the entire season on the practice squad.

Toney has appeared in one game this season and lost seven yards on his only carry. Woods has not appeared in a game this year and both players will join a wideout group that will be without Cedric Tillman on Monday.