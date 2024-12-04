 Skip navigation
Browns waive WR Jaelon Darden

  
December 4, 2024

The Browns officially brought quarterback Bailey Zappe back to their 53-man roster on Wednesday and they announced the corresponding move they made to make room for him.

They have waived wide receiver Jaelon Darden. Zappe was waived over the weekend because the Browns needed a spot for a defensive lineman.

Darden played in three games for Cleveland over the last two seasons and he has appeared in seven games for the Browns this season.

Darden has seen most of his time on special teams and has an average of 10.6 yards per punt return. He’s also returned four kickoffs and he has one catch for six yards.