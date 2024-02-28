Browns will return to The Greenbrier to open camp, host joint practices with Vikings

The Browns opened training camp in West Virginia last summer and they liked it enough to schedule another trip.

The team will begin camp at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulpghur Springs this summer. The Browns spent 10 days at the hotel before opening their preseason schedule with the Hall of Fame Game, but they have not set any dates for this year’s stay.

“Really it was coming out of that we all felt it was a positive experience. The staff down there was outstanding. Our staff put on a great operation,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said, via 92.3 The Fan.

The Browns also announced that they will be hosting the Vikings for joint practices at their facility in Berea, Ohio later in the preseason.