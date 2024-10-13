Browns will stick with Deshaun Watson as starter

The Browns lost again on Sunday and that meant that head coach Kevin Stefanski faced a familiar question at his postgame press conference.

Stefanski was asked if Deshaun Watson will remain the quarterback for the 1-5 club. Stefanski said that there will not be a change after losing to the Eagles 20-16.

“I thought there were some good moments,” Stefanski said, via a transcript from the Eagles. “You know, we need to protect. We need to keep him clean when we can. That’s a good front. I thought the guys battled like crazy. Had some decent opportunities there, but got to find a way to be more explosive.”

Watson was 16-of-23 for 168 yards and went 11-of-22 for 122 yards in the second half, so it was a better performance that some of the others that Watson has put on the field so far this season. The result was still a loss, though, and frustrations with the offense will continue to rise as long as the Browns keep winding up on the wrong side of the scoreboard.