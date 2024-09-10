 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lovev2_240910.jpg
Packers won’t place Love on IR for MCL sprain
nbc_pft_puka_240910.jpg
How could Rams look with Nacua, Kupp both healthy?
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240910.jpg
Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Browns work out multiple tight ends on Tuesday

  
Published September 10, 2024 11:48 AM

With David Njoku set to miss time due to an ankle injury, the Browns are looking at some tight ends.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Cleveland is hosting several players at the position for workouts on Tuesday, including Irv Smith Jr., Tommy Sweeney, and Geoff Swaim.

Smith spent the offseason and training camp with Kansas City after playing for the Bengals last year. He caught 18 passes for 115 yards with a touchdown in 2023.

Sweeney has 18 career receptions for 165 yards with one touchdown, though he hasn’t appeared in a game since 2022.

Swaim is the most experienced of the group, having appeared in 100 games for Dallas, Jacksonville, Tennessee, and Arizona. He caught 10 passes for 94 yards with the Cardinals last year.