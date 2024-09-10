Browns work out multiple tight ends on Tuesday

With David Njoku set to miss time due to an ankle injury, the Browns are looking at some tight ends.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Cleveland is hosting several players at the position for workouts on Tuesday, including Irv Smith Jr., Tommy Sweeney, and Geoff Swaim.

Smith spent the offseason and training camp with Kansas City after playing for the Bengals last year. He caught 18 passes for 115 yards with a touchdown in 2023.

Sweeney has 18 career receptions for 165 yards with one touchdown, though he hasn’t appeared in a game since 2022.

Swaim is the most experienced of the group, having appeared in 100 games for Dallas, Jacksonville, Tennessee, and Arizona. He caught 10 passes for 94 yards with the Cardinals last year.